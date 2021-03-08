 Skip to main content
Bulls taking hold of grain markets

Growing concerns in South America, surging energy markets, an expectation that the recently passed stimulus package will ultimately weigh on the U.S. dollar and census data showing the U.S. is missing out on a pretty big portion of export business all have a bullish lean, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “But with the world balance sheets there’s little room for slippage in supplies around the world,” he said.

Bullish South American forecasts and record demand numbers from the March Census report helped markets surge into the weekend with several corn and bean contracts closing at new contract closing highs, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. The equation remains simple that the bulls are enjoying both South American yield loss and ongoing record world demand, which looks to the landscape deep into 2021.

Some feel overnight highs may have been overdone this early in 2021 despite talk that tightening US 2020-21 corn and soybean balance sheets suggest 2021 weather needs to be perfect and farmers will need to plant record 2021 acres to satisfy demand and increase supplies, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

