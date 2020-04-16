According to ADM Ag Market View, there was a report China may soon begin to sell corn from reserves to restock and put pressure on domestic corn prices.
“The continued U.S. export sales pace is below (the) level to reach USDA goals,” ADM analysts said, adding domestic fuel and feed demand offered some resistance.
Some of the soybean supply shortages in China are easing due to shipments arriving from South America, says Stewart-Peterson. NOPA’s crush report yesterday showed crush in March well above expectations and at a new record.