Related to this story

Most Popular

ASF increasing in China

“China reported that African Swine Fever (ASF) incidences have surged since their Covid lockdown was relaxed, with cases in the last month sim…

Soybeans

A combination of a large drop in prices last week, plus the “historic drought” in Argentina and “the cheapening U.S. dollar” bodes well for 20…

Corn

“The corn market finished higher, recovering from a week of lower trade and rumors the U.S. may be picking up some export business,” Bryant Sa…

Soybeans

Soybeans are lower along with steep losses in equities and energies, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said this morning.