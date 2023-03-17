Soybean futures finished the first half of March lower as a record Brazilian crop and global financial concerns weighed on the complex, CIH said in its bi-monthly report. Brazil’s soybean export basis is so low, it now works to import Brazil soybeans into U.S, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said today.
Corn futures continued to fall throughout the first half of March as corn-specific news was lacking and U.S. financial market concerns and weakness in the energy markets dominated headlines. “The market break did, however, uncover new export demand. USDA on March 14 and March 15 announced the first flash sales to China since August, including the largest single day Chinese purchase of U.S. corn since April 2022,” CIH said in its bi-monthly report.
A Reuters article this morning said that more than 50 U.S. ag and food groups yesterdays urged Congress to approve legislation enabling the U.S. to negotiate more free-trade agreements. Their argument is that without them, American ag was falling behind global competitors, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said.