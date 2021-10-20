 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
China actions could boost fertilizer prices

China actions could boost fertilizer prices

China will curb fertilizer exports to preserve domestic supplies. This could increase global prices, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. China Dalian corn, soymeal, palm oil, soy oil and rape oil prices are higher. Soybean prices are lower.

Harvest progress will move quickly over the next week before a potent system soaks most of the Corn Belt Monday to Wednesday, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. The Eastern Corn Belt harvest will slow and the storms will further deteriorate crops that are subject to wind damage due to stalk issues. South Africa’s pattern remains intact with Argentina’s forecast dry into month end.

China’s state planner says it is seeking ways to record-high coal prices, and this resulted in a selloff of some commodity market futures overnight, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “This is of particular concern to us because soybean processors in China have shut down or reduced capacity because of power issues and outages,” he said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market experienced an impressive recovery rally with December corn already up as much as 28 cents off of Wednesday's low, The Hightow…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“We’ll get an update on harvest progress after the close today,” said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. “For now, the corn market is tr…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

We saw a big improvement in ethanol production in the report from EIA yesterday, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market traded higher despite favorable yield reports in some areas, according to CHS Hedging. Weekly export inspections were better t…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Overnight soybean and soymeal futures are marginally lower. Some feel end user buying and completion of the U.S. harvest could offer support n…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures continued to fall today as there wasn’t any support to be found and the fresh fundamentals from yesterday point to an overall big…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures rebounded today, although nothing major changed in the news so the higher markets might be attributed to lows being hit in the ma…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News