China actions could boost fertilizer prices

China will curb fertilizer exports to preserve domestic supplies. This could increase global prices, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. China Dalian corn, soymeal, palm oil, soy oil and rape oil prices are higher. Soybean prices are lower.
Harvest progress will move quickly over the next week before a potent system soaks most of the Corn Belt Monday to Wednesday, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. The Eastern Corn Belt harvest will slow and the storms will further deteriorate crops that are subject to wind damage due to stalk issues. South Africa’s pattern remains intact with Argentina’s forecast dry into month end.
China’s state planner says it is seeking ways to record-high coal prices, and this resulted in a selloff of some commodity market futures overnight, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “This is of particular concern to us because soybean processors in China have shut down or reduced capacity because of power issues and outages,” he said.