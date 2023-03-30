People are also reading…
“All the ag markets were higher in the morning, but profit-taking, an overbought condition, and some good chart resistance capped those gains,” CHS Hedging said, ahead of the planting report tomorrow.
China’s continued “stepping into” the corn market has seen it’s projected export pace tighten to meet projections, Total Farm Marketing said. “In the last 4 weeks, the U.S. has sold 14% of the full-year export forecast, which is the biggest percentage jump for the time frame in the last 15+ years.”