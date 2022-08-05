China and Ukraine remain in grain news

People are also reading…
China has imposed undefined sanctions on House Speaker Pelosi. Beijing says it will cease cooperation on multiple issues in retaliation to Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. “The lingering concern would be the potential that this escalates to trade relations,” Blue Line Futures said this morning.
Three more ships carrying corn have left Ukrainian ports. The ships are headed to Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Turkey. “Much of the grain leaving will be used for feed,” Blue Line Futures said this morning.