Corn prices rebounded after an early selloff Thursday, but still finished lower despite a strong mid-session rally. Hightower says the news that President Trump had persuaded Saudi Arabia and Russia to cut crude oil production by a combined 10 million barrels per day. This will boost ethanol demand.
ADM Ag Market View says there is talk that “China has slowed new buying of soybeans.” Some analysts are also suggesting U.S. soybean exports may not meet USDA goals, which could offer even more price resistance.