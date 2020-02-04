Crop prices saw a boost from signs China is looking to buy ag products. Comments by China’s Commerce Ministry indicated they may be in the market for agricultural products, including meat, Stewart-Peterson reported.
“The market was disappointed after the signing in Washington D.C., when verbiage was somewhat elusive,” Stewart-Peterson said.
“The grain markets started out higher on a technical bounce from recent weakness,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices were tempered from big crop ideas in Brazil and Argentina. There was an overall lack of fresh supportive news to keep the momentum going this morning.”