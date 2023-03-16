People are also reading…
“Today’s (corn) purchase by China, along with recent announced sales, suggest that China has purchased near the amount being rumored in recent weeks,” Total Farm Marketing said. “There is much talk that China is already purchasing new crop corn from Brazil. However, until the Brazil crop is available, U.S. corn is readily available to importing countries.”
The broader economy and financial sector remained in focus for ag market traders. “Treasury Secretary Yellen told a Senate committee that the U.S. banking system is sound and depositor’s savings remain safe,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Stocks and the petroleum complex recovered through the session.”