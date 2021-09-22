China concerns 'subsiding,' allowing for easier grain trade

On Wednesday, traders were watching harvest progress and the weather impacts, which have shown variation in different areas. “Like corn, soybean harvest continues to roll along in the western Corn Belt while the far eastern Corn Belt is experiencing wet weather, delaying their harvest,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said.
“Concerns about China’s economy may be subsiding, offering some support to the grains,” Total Farm Marketing said. "Ethanol production margins are sharply positive. Dec. corn remains above the 200 day moving average. This year’s higher shipping costs are discouraging exports. USDA increased its China corn crop estimate to 273 mmt (10.75 bln bu.).”