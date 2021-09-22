 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
China concerns 'subsiding,' allowing for easier grain trade

China concerns 'subsiding,' allowing for easier grain trade

On Wednesday, traders were watching harvest progress and the weather impacts, which have shown variation in different areas. “Like corn, soybean harvest continues to roll along in the western Corn Belt while the far eastern Corn Belt is experiencing wet weather, delaying their harvest,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said.

“Concerns about China’s economy may be subsiding, offering some support to the grains,” Total Farm Marketing said. "Ethanol production margins are sharply positive. Dec. corn remains above the 200 day moving average. This year’s higher shipping costs are discouraging exports. USDA increased its China corn crop estimate to 273 mmt (10.75 bln bu.).”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

Economic concerns out of China are “giving many commodities a ‘risk off’ feel to start the week,” Total Farm Marketing said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Talk of smaller-than-expected yield results in Illinois this week amid firm demand has helped elevate prices off of last Friday’s fresh 5-mon…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn prices were higher overnight as there is “uncertainty of crop size and increased demand,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Early harve…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures are down 34 cents since last Friday’s close heading into a 3-day holiday weekend. “The contract’s 200-day moving average at $5.03…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn harvest is 10% complete, up 4 from last week and just above the 9% average for this date. 59% is rated Good/Excellent, up 1 from last wee…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Chicago soybean futures start the new week with double digit losses, amid broad commodity selling, Brugler Marketing said this morning.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures eroded overnight on follow-through from Friday’s weak finish. “Strong harvest progress is seen weighing on last week’s rally and …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News