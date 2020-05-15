Despite negative comments from President Trump on the relationship with China, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lian said that keeping a bilateral relationship with the U.S. was in the interest of both countries, CHS Hedging said.
Grain markets are mixed after larger-than expected production cuts in Australia’s wheat gave Chicago wheat futures a 20 cent surge yesterday, Allendale said. Traders will continue to see if China is ready to make purchases promised during the Phase 1 trade deal this week.
The weather forecast models are dealing with a very early tropical depression off the coast of Florida which typically makes the forecasts unreliable beyond six to eight days, according to Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “Despite the early start to hurricane season, the short and mid-range forecasts remain non-threatening for early US crop development,” he said.