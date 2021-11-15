China corn, barley imports set record

USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service reported that Chinese imports of corn and barley reached record highs in 2020-21, while sorghum reached the second-highest volume on record. The United States was the major supplier of corn at 69%, while Ukraine was second at 29%.
The trade is already concerned that the U.S. 2022 corn crop could be lower due to the higher cost of planting, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Additional support stems from a higher wheat trade along with higher ethanol and fuel prices.
Weather continues to be mostly favorable for Brazil and light Chinese demand could keep a lid on rallies, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.