Overnight, China announced they will be cutting tariffs “by half” on $75 bln in U.S. goods starting Feb. 14, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said. This will come just before the Phase 1 agreement officially goes into effect Feb. 15.
Allendale released their early estimates for next week’s Supply and Demand report, marking corn ending stocks falling to 1.832 mln bushels, soybeans falling to 320 mln bushels and wheat stocks lowered to 958 mln bushels. “USDA will be adjusting demand via publicly known information about the phase one deal beginning with this report,” Allendale said. The report comes out next Tuesday, Feb. 11.