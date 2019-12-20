China’s pledge to purchase more than $40 bln/year of U.S. agricultural products was acknowledged by China’s top agricultural consultancy on Friday, according to a Reuters report. Traders are waiting until the deal is signed, as there is “skepticism over whether China will be able to import such a large amount of U.S. farm products,” the report said.
Volume in grains is “continuing to drop” as the holidays approach, ADM Investor Services said. This marked the final full week of 2019 trading, with the Christmas and New Year’s holidays approaching.