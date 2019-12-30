As the end of 2020 draws nearer, grain markets are getting choppy, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Support stemmed from ideas that the U.S. could see increased demand from China … after the first of the year,” she said.
News that the Chinese Vice Premier will visit Washington this week has been reported by the South China Morning Post, which gave some early support to the soybean prices which hit an 8-week high today.
Markets will trade at regular hours on Tuesday, but will close for the New Year’s Holiday on Wednesday.