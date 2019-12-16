Wheat was the main excitement for the bulk of early trading today, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “A lot of this momentum we are seeing in the grain markets is just broad based buying on renewed optimism on the trade front,” he said, spurring a lot of short-covering in the funds.
Despite a trade deal giving boosts to the market, there is still plenty of caution from the fact that the deal has not actually been signed yet, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Lack of clarification from China as to the breakdown of what commodities and how much of what commodities they will be seeking” is concerning, she said.