China expanding soybean production, corn options

China expanding soybean production, corn options

China is grabbing headlines this morning as they look to boost production of soybeans along with news they will soon approve more domestic GMO corn varieties, ADM Investor Services said. “China is looking to grant safety approval to more genetically modified (GMO) corn varieties by domestic producers, a move that could lead to commercial planting of these crops in the top corn buyer.”

The upcoming USDA crop production and stocks update is scheduled for January 12.

Despite closing on Christmas Eve, markets will be open for regular hours on Friday, December 31.

CropWatch Weekly Update

