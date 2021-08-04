 Skip to main content
China grain import needs grow

Some China soybean crushers need soybeans and other processors need corn, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. The country could take more 21-22 imports than last year. The key to Chinese corn and soybean import demand is the size of its current hog herd and whether it will expand

The Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer leveled off after two months of sharp declines, down just 3 points to a reading of 134 in July. Both producers’ sentiment regarding current and future conditions also dropped. “This month’s sentiment index marks the lowest barometer reading since July of 2020 and actually marks a return to sentiment readings observed from much of 2017 through 2019, when annual average barometer readings ranged from 131 to 133,” said James Mintert, the barometer’s principal investigator and director of Purdue University’s Center for Commercial Agriculture.

Weather models continue to suggest precipitation for the central and eastern Corn Belt, said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging. The northern/western areas may get rain too but only enough to reduce crop stress, nothing trend changing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

