The passage of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement is likely a negative for China, The Washington Post said. Since Trump already has one big win on trade heading into the 2020 presidential election, there’s less pressure on him to make a deal with China now. The paper also said the deal will aid U.S. dairy producers.
Chinese production increases are what drove the world wheat and corn totals higher. It is a bearish report when looking at the global numbers, but maybe if the trade deals start to come around, these numbers may in the rear-view mirror and somewhat obsolete, according to Mark Zuzolo of Global Analytics.