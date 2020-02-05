Reports that China has stepped up soybean purchases helped boost the market higher Wednesday. The Hightower Report says most of those originated in South America, however. The continued strength of the U.S. dollar is also impacting the bean market.
Good weather in South America is “overwhelming talk that the USDA could increase corn demand” for next week’s Supply and Demand report, says Stewart-Peterson. March corn prices were stopped yesterday at its 50-day moving average resistance level, and a test of that price failed this morning.