China’s COVID restrictions, protests lower grain prices

China’s strict COVID controls are leaving farmers with no option other than to destroy crops they can no longer sell, triggering concerns about food shortages and stirring outrage on social media, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning.
The ripple effect is felt here as grains are trading lower on Chinese protests against COVID restrictions, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging this morning.
The EU has lowered its 2022 corn crop estimate and cut its wheat export outlook, according to a European Commission report. The new estimate is 27% below last year because of a summer drought, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said.