Some traders are concerned about the upcoming Lunar New year holiday which will bring a week off for all of China, Allendale said. “Some are concerned sales may still be a ways off,” they said.
A trade agreement with the EU is expected to be signed in a “few weeks,” Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said. That comes from reports of President Trump and the EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leye making statements about the deal. “If realized, this would be yet another big trade agreement made by the President in the last 6-8 months,” Paumen said.