China's top priority in any phase one trade deal with the U.S. is the removal of existing tariffs on Chinese goods, China's Global Times newspaper reported. "Sources with direct knowledge of the trade talks told the Global Times on Saturday that the U.S. must remove existing tariffs, not planned tariffs, as part of the deal," according to the report.
Trade looks for some follow-through from Friday’s trends, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. On Friday we saw some gains for both wheat and corn while the soybean market slid further on more long liquidation. It will be an important few sessions early this week as we try to set the tone.