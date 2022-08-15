 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

China 'slowdown' concerns grain markets

People are also reading…

“Ag markets were lower on global economic uncertainty with reports of disappointing data from China and their cut to their interest rate,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The slowdown in China has folks concerned about declining demand for beans and animal feed products from China. Weather forecast look more promising for the row crops during the LH August.”

“China lowered interest rates, the opposite of the U.S., in what appears to be an effort to stimulate economic growth,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The implication is that China may not be able to import as much agricultural goods, including corn, as forecasted. Expectations for weekly crop ratings to stay the same or decline may have kept prices from falling further.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

WASDE report today showed the USDA drop the corn yield to 175.4 bu./acre vs. 175.9 expected and 177.0 in July. Ending stocks were at 1.388 bil…

Corn

The WASDE report is this Friday with the average trade for the new crop yield at 175.9 vs. 177.0 in July. Ending stocks are expected to be at …

Wheat

There is a firmer tone on weather outlooks “with gains limited from the start of Ukraine wheat shipments.”

Crops fall off the day's highs

“Grain markets were mixed on the day and well off the highs for corn and soybeans,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Soybeans finish…

Soybeans

“The entire soy complex was significantly higher earlier in the day, boosted by the report of a sale to China by private exporters and declini…

Wheat

Wheat values opened lower as investors jockeyed their positions ahead of the USDA report scheduled for later this morning. Prices drew additio…

Corn

“Futures started firm and broke through yesterday’s highs but finished the day only a few cents higher,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, s…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News