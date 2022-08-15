China 'slowdown' concerns grain markets

People are also reading…
“Ag markets were lower on global economic uncertainty with reports of disappointing data from China and their cut to their interest rate,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The slowdown in China has folks concerned about declining demand for beans and animal feed products from China. Weather forecast look more promising for the row crops during the LH August.”
“China lowered interest rates, the opposite of the U.S., in what appears to be an effort to stimulate economic growth,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The implication is that China may not be able to import as much agricultural goods, including corn, as forecasted. Expectations for weekly crop ratings to stay the same or decline may have kept prices from falling further.”