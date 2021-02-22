 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
China to focus on increased yields

China to focus on increased yields

A Chinese state-run news agency reported that China’s “No. 1 document” will focus on creating greater food security for the country, and also called for all provinces to improve grain yields, said Michaela White of CHS Hedging.

Argentina will be very warm to hot and experience net drying conditions in many areas during the coming 10 days after a few early week thunderstorms, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Brazil’s bottom line is mostly good for southern Brazil with infrequent rainfall occurring in the next ten days to support the maturation and harvest of soybeans as well as the planting of Safrinha crops. Northern Brazil will continue fighting a wetter bias that will result in slow soybean harvest and Safrinha planting rates and could raise a little crop quality issue in a few areas.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The soybean market traded higher on delays in the Brazilian soybean harvest and a strong crush pace, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures ended higher on good weekly export numbers and talk of higher total U.S. corn demand, according to ADM Investor Services.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

NOPA crush numbers will be released today with expectations for the “biggest January crush on record,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said. Gue…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

With acreage ideas coming out around Thursday this week, “the market may be more sensitive than in recent years to the acreage estimates when …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Much of the attention of traders will move to the May contract for corn, as March options expire, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. He s…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The United States may turn to imported soybeans this year to supplement tight domestic supplies, but large planting this spring by U.S. farmer…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The soybean market finished the day mixed, with the front months experiencing pressure from a lack of fresh supportive news and the strength o…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News