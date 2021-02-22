China to focus on increased yields

A Chinese state-run news agency reported that China’s “No. 1 document” will focus on creating greater food security for the country, and also called for all provinces to improve grain yields, said Michaela White of CHS Hedging.
Argentina will be very warm to hot and experience net drying conditions in many areas during the coming 10 days after a few early week thunderstorms, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Brazil’s bottom line is mostly good for southern Brazil with infrequent rainfall occurring in the next ten days to support the maturation and harvest of soybeans as well as the planting of Safrinha crops. Northern Brazil will continue fighting a wetter bias that will result in slow soybean harvest and Safrinha planting rates and could raise a little crop quality issue in a few areas.