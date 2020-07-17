While the U.S. weather leans neutral to bearish and gives the crops trend line potential, there is still a lot of time before harvest, Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors said. The uptick in Chinese demand and potential internal shortages for Chinese corn will help find buyers at this week’s lows.
The resurgence of coronavirus cases has contributed to continuing unemployment across the nation. Once again weaker than expected jobless applications were announced today with 1.3 million people making claims. The second round of virus cases also threatens many small businesses and will take a toll on consumer spending.