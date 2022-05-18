 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
China weather, Ukraine talks get attention of traders

The world weather problems of the U.S., Europe and Brazil have been discussed, but we can add China to that list, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. The April 1- May 17 rain totals over China’s wheat belt are just 20-50% of normal with no rain for the rest of May. Mother Nature is fighting world production and winning so far in 2022.

The United Nations is expected to disclose that it’s been in talks with Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, the U.S and the European Union regarding grain and fertilizer shipments, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Essentially the United Nations is trying to facilitate a deal that would involve Russia allowing Ukrainian exports out of its ports while at the same time allowing fertilizer shipments our of Russia and Belarus. “This seems far-fetched, but we’re going to hear more details tomorrow,” he said. “I don’t think this is likely, but if it does happen it is a bearish prospect that could be a game-changer.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

