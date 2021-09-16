China's purchase from Brazil 'underscores concerns' about U.S. business

Chinese importers bought “four to six bulk cargoes” of Brazilian soybeans early this week, ADM Investor Services said. “The pivot to costly Brazilian soybeans underscored concerns among global importers that U.S. shipping delays could linger well into the peak season for exports from the United States.”
Stock markets are “on the defensive” this morning, according to Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging, as jobs and retail sales data is set to be released soon. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar is firming up ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting next week, as it “looks for clues on tapering current stimulus.”