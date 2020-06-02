“The trade appears to be confused about China,” said John Payne of Daniels Trading today. State-owned Chinese firms bought at least three cargos of U.S. soybeans on Monday despite reports suggesting Beijing had ordered a freeze on American farm good purchases due to an escalation of tensions with the U.S. over Hong Kong, he said.
“Actions speak louder than words,” The Hightower Report said of the Chinese purchases that sparked solid support for November soybeans.
Markets were stable considering the news of China halting U.S. ag purchases, Allendale also noted.