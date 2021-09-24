Chinese concerns weigh on grains

Financial and grain markets are lower over more concern with the Chinese Evergrande situation with talk that they missed an interest payment, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Soybean crushing plants including those owned by Louis Dreyfus and Bunge Ltd. in the Chinese coastal metropolis of Tianjin stopped operations earlier this week and may not resume production until next month. The units have a combined soy processing capacity of about 25,000 tons a day and Tianjin is one of the country’s crushing hubs, according to ADM Investor Services