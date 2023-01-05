 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chinese COVID outbreak affecting demand

Chinese officials have not been forthcoming about the COVID outbreak there, but one source indicated that 70% of Shanghai’s 25 million residents have contracted the virus. So this COVID situation in China is being watched very closely by traders around the world, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Everyone is concerned about Chinese demand for commodity products.

Despite Ukraine moving the war into Russia last week and Ukraine’s power grid struggling to be rebuilt, the flow of Black Sea wheat and corn have not been affected., said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “The only slowdown is the time it takes to inspect the ships going through Turkey,” he said.

Rains are going to return to Argentina late next week next week, so this morning’s forecast call for hot and dry conditions to persist for another six or seven days. Brazil looks good, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.

