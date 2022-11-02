Chinese COVID policy changes create volatile markets

People are also reading…
On Wednesday markets were reacting to news that China might change its Covid policy. “The big news yesterday was that China might drop its Covid zero policy,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Overnight though China lockdown city of Zhengzhou and Hefei. Soybean futures rallied on talk of the end of China strict Covid lockdown policy.”
Russia rejoining the Black Sea grain shipping agreement Wednesday, days after backing out, added to volatility for wheat. “If you are fan of chaos, then this week’s wheat market is for you,” Darin Newsom, with Barchart, said. “We’ve only reached Wednesday afternoon, the second day of a new month, and all three markets have seen a month’s worth of activity.”