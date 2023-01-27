Chinese demand concerns continue

People are also reading…
There are increasing concerns about demand with the Chinese economic problems caused by the lockdowns creating the possibility of less demand as South America has much better crops this year to compete with the US for sales. China is now moving rapidly to open the economy and allow people to move around with no lockdowns so the demand could start to improve, according to Jack Scoville of Price Futures Group.
Look for continued improvements in both corn and soybean crop ratings. Central Brazil may continue to experience mild harvest delays for the next week, before a slightly drier pattern is established by late next week, according to Mark Soderberg of ADM Investor Services.