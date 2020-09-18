An article was recently published pointing out that the current pace of Chinese imports may be the signal that their supplies are much lower than they have reported, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “The eternal problem with China is that you cannot believe what they tell you leaving the USDA and the markets at the mercy of incomplete facts. If China continues this purchase pace, even if it moves over to other exporters, world stocks could tighten significantly in the months ahead,” he said.
Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue Thursday provided some details about the $19 billion Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, including $16 billion in direct payments to farmers. Among other actions, the USDA will purchase $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat.