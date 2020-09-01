It was a “choppy day” in the markets as the trade begins to assess corn and soybean yields ahead of the USDA report scheduled for a week from Friday, Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said.
“The wheat market got some legs from chatter about China being in the market for U.S. wheat,” she said.
Soybean traded unchanged, Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said.
“Talk of lower U.S. supply and increased China demand for U.S. soybeans offered support,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “The USDA announced 132 mt U.S. soybean sold to unknown. Some feel this could be either the EU or Mexico. Some feel China is starting to price February/March needs from Brazil.”