Choppy grain market continues ahead of Friday

The market could trade choppy with uncertainty and position squaring ahead of Friday’s Supply and Demand report, Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise market update today.

The United States will likely avoid major disruptions to grain shipments linked to damage from Hurricane Ida at the Gulf Coast, according to U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said, Steve Freed of ADM Marketing said today.

This week, USDA weekly export sales will be delayed from Thursday until Friday because of the holiday on Monday.

