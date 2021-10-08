Choppy grain prices expected until Tuesday’s report

Corn futures were up slightly overnight, supported by “a tight supply scenario and rallying energy prices,” Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise report today. “But prices remain stuck in neutral until more market-moving news becomes available.”
U.S. barge shipments of grain rose 163% last week, according to the USDA. Shipments along the Mississippi, Illinois, Ohio and Arkansas rivers increased in the week ending Oct. 2 from the previous week, according to the USDA’s weekly grain transportation report, said Steve Freed of ADM.
Meanwhile, precipitation forecasts continue to call for rain, with the heaviest concentrated areas in the central Plains and upper Midwest, slowing harvest in some areas, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said.