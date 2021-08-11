 Skip to main content
Choppy grain prices follow mixed crop condition reports

The USDA’s WASDE report is being released tomorrow at 11 a.m., and the market “is likely to chop around” until then. Analysts are expecting the USDA to lower U.S. corn yield from its July estimate, Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise report today.

Jacob Christy of The Andersons also noted that markets are waiting for tomorrow’s USDA data. Both corn and soybeans yields are expected to be lower, but it’s a “wait and see game,” Christy said. Attention will quickly go back to weather after the report is digested, he said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

