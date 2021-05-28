 Skip to main content
Choppy markets before holiday weekend

Choppy markets were the rule today, typical for the last day before a three-day holiday weekend, according to CHS Hedging. Concerns continue over dryness in Brazil, while in the U.S. NOAA projects above normal temps in its 6-10 and 8-14 days outlooks for most crop areas.

Weekly closes for corn and soybeans weren’t far from last week, despite large price dips in between, reports CHS Hedging.

Rumors continue to circulate about China’s corn buying , with no proof yet, according to Total Farm Marketing.

