Steve Feed of ADM Investor services says to expect a “choppy market” today with the U.S. debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, with the grain stocks report coming tomorrow and month end and quarter end as well.
“Not taking into account September purchases by China, a Bloomberg article this morning says that data from the Customs Administration thru August, showed that China had purchased about 32.8 % of the full year target of $170 billion of goods from the U. S. called for in the Phase 1 agreement, “ said Steve Hyde of CHS Hedging this morning.
“China looks to be absent from demand side for the most part this week as their Golden Week celebrations begin,” Hyde said.