 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Choppy trade expected today at month end

Choppy trade expected today at month end

Underlying strength in corn prices stays in place as Europe and Brazil join the U.S. in potential plans for fewer corn acres in 2022 due to rising fertilizer costs, Stewart Peterson of Total Farm Marketing said in his sunrise report today.

Further, the soybean and corn association of the Brazilian state of Mato Grosso has told its associates to reduce or delete the use of fertilizers for the 2022/23 crop amid skyrocketing prices in a note released last week, John Payne of Daniels trading said today. “Look for agronomic advice, consider the level of nutrients in the soil and, if possible, plant without fertilizers,” the association’s president Fernando Cadore told farmers. Payne said lower yields could be expected in fields not using fertilizer.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures continue to inch higher, drawing support from soaring energy markets, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Long position holders in corn does make the market susceptible for a washout at some point, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Crud…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures were mixed on a weaker bias overnight, Total Farm Marketing said. “This morning’s outside markets are viewed as bearish for corn …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets “didn’t succumb” to the weaker soybean and wheat markets as ethanol production is supporting prices, Mike Zuzolo of Global Commod…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

Weekly Crop Progress data from NASS showed corn harvest was 66% complete as of 10/24. That was up from 52% last week, running nearly a week ah…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

A report today could show that ethanol production has reached an all-time record, according to Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “Eventually, et…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News