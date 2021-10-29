Choppy trade expected today at month end

Underlying strength in corn prices stays in place as Europe and Brazil join the U.S. in potential plans for fewer corn acres in 2022 due to rising fertilizer costs, Stewart Peterson of Total Farm Marketing said in his sunrise report today.
Further, the soybean and corn association of the Brazilian state of Mato Grosso has told its associates to reduce or delete the use of fertilizers for the 2022/23 crop amid skyrocketing prices in a note released last week, John Payne of Daniels trading said today. “Look for agronomic advice, consider the level of nutrients in the soil and, if possible, plant without fertilizers,” the association’s president Fernando Cadore told farmers. Payne said lower yields could be expected in fields not using fertilizer.