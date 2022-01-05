 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Choppy trade hitting corn market

There was choppy trade in the grain markets with wheat on the defensive from technical selling and corn on the defensive from spillover weakness in the wheat market while soybeans managed to close in positive territory on the coattails of the oil market, according to CHS Hedging.

Trade was mixed with soybeans on the plus side and grains under pressure, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor. Soybeans got their support from ongoing weather concerns in South America and palm oil production issues in Malaysia.

