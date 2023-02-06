People are also reading…
Brazil’s safrinha crop is slowly getting planted but is inhibited by the slow soybean harvest pace due to rain. Safras and Mercado planting progress is at half of last year’s pace at this time, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said this morning.
Traders will be watching for demand of U.S. crops with tensions high between the U.S. and China over the weather balloon incident. Global weather, especially in South America may also sway markets this week, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.