Cold weather could increase food and fuel demand

Bitter cold temperatures continue to push energy prices higher. Some feel cold could increase fuel and feed demand and slow domestic logistics, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.
Grains were mixed overnight, with wheat giving back some of yesterday’s gains while corn and beans have yet to find a foothold in either direction, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “It feels like the markets are searching for that next catalyst,” he said.
Net drying is expected across a majority of Argentina through next Tuesday, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Crop stress is unlikely to become very serious in the first week of the outlook; however, greater rain will be needed in the second week. Conditions in much of Brazil will continue to be favorable.