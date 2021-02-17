 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cold weather could increase food and fuel demand

Cold weather could increase food and fuel demand

  • Updated

Bitter cold temperatures continue to push energy prices higher. Some feel cold could increase fuel and feed demand and slow domestic logistics, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

Grains were mixed overnight, with wheat giving back some of yesterday’s gains while corn and beans have yet to find a foothold in either direction, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “It feels like the markets are searching for that next catalyst,” he said.

Net drying is expected across a majority of Argentina through next Tuesday, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Crop stress is unlikely to become very serious in the first week of the outlook; however, greater rain will be needed in the second week. Conditions in much of Brazil will continue to be favorable.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The soybean market traded higher on delays in the Brazilian soybean harvest and a strong crush pace, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures ended higher on good weekly export numbers and talk of higher total U.S. corn demand, according to ADM Investor Services.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

NOPA crush numbers will be released today with expectations for the “biggest January crush on record,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said. Gue…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

With acreage ideas coming out around Thursday this week, “the market may be more sensitive than in recent years to the acreage estimates when …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“The wheat market stirred about on worries about the deep-freeze temperatures moving across the winter wheat areas this and next week,” Ami L.…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News