U.S. weather will be conducive for harvest to roll along over the next seven to 10 days, with corn and bean harvest likely passing 50% this week, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Rain continues to be in the northern Brazil forecast after October 10, while Russia remains parched.
“We’ll keep an eye on how much corn and soy get moved, and what kind of yields we’ll see as those supplies make their way across the scales,” said Jacob Christy of The Andersons.
Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue stated at a town hall meeting on Friday that he is not sure if China will be able to meet its Phase 1 farm commitments due to other non-agriculture trade issues, said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.