Friday’s stock market close could indicate a “rocky” start of the week for the commodity sector, Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics said. “I also continue to project the need for the financial markets to distinguish further between Food vs. Fuel,” he said.
Crude oil is rebounding off its lows from overnight, Christopher Steinhoff of CHS Hedging said, but financial and energy markets are still mostly lower from the overnight trade. The expectation is for the USDA to still release the planting intentions report on March 31.