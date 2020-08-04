Analysts are watching to see if good export news could lead to a rally. “Recently the market in the grains has seen some great export figures but with the huge carryover, we have not experienced much of a rally,” Dan Morgan, with VBI Co., said. “The bean market is forming a saucer bottom, and we need to see if that will hold.”
“We just keep throwing good news as far as weather at this thing, good news as far as crop conditions at this market, and that’s why it’s trading as heavy as it has,” Scott Shellady, with TJM Investments, says. “We’ve had some decent interest overseas in soybeans. We’ve got the dollar that’s trading lower… But that’s just not giving us what we want to see.”