Corn acres could shrink

Corn and Oats were both higher yesterday as the U.S. crops got into the ground and emerged under what was considered good conditions, however, there could be more than 2.0 million acres of unplanted Corn ground this year in the Dakotas and into western Minnesota , according to Jack Scoville of Price Futures Group.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday there are “credible reports” that Russia is “pilfering” Ukraine’s grain exports to sell for profit, according to ADM Investor Services.

Wheat

Rains are slowing harvest “and raising concern over the quality in Kansas,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Price volatility eased overnight as th…

Corn

July corn struggled throughout the day and ended a penny lower, though new crop December corn was higher, according to CHS Hedging.

Soybeans

Soybeans recovered almost all of Tuesday’s losses today, aided by a sharp rally in soybean oil prices, according to CHS Hedging.

Soybeans

Soybean markets were higher this morning, as meal and oil markets led the charge, CHS Hedging said. “Last week's trend was stronger bids as ol…

Wheat

Wheat futures ended sharply lower in a massive risk off day, according to ADM Investor Services. Some feel the losses may be due to talk the E…

Soybeans

Some feel Managed funds may be done for now liquidating a long corn and short soybean spread which may have weighed on soybean futures today, …

Wheat

Wheat futures trade sharply lower on Tuesday. Lower energy and a higher dollar may have triggered month-end long liquidation with no resting b…

Soybeans

Soybeans jumped back over $17 on talk of China relaxing some COVID restrictions. Dalian soybean futures are lower while soymeal and soy oil ar…

Wheat

Wheat futures ended higher and current world wheat prices are near a record high, according to ADM Investor Services.

