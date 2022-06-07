Corn acres could shrink

Corn and Oats were both higher yesterday as the U.S. crops got into the ground and emerged under what was considered good conditions, however, there could be more than 2.0 million acres of unplanted Corn ground this year in the Dakotas and into western Minnesota , according to Jack Scoville of Price Futures Group.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday there are “credible reports” that Russia is “pilfering” Ukraine’s grain exports to sell for profit, according to ADM Investor Services.