Grain markets remain mixed on traders’ growing fears the U.S.-China trade deals will not materialize. In addition, markets continued to feel harvest pressure as many farmers battle the abnormally cold temperatures to try and finish this year’s harvest, Allendale said.
Traders will have some more information to work with today as USDA weekly crop progress report will be released today at 3 p.m. due to government closures on Veteran’s Day. Allendale says, that “trade is looking for corn harvest rating at 65% complete (52% complete last week, 84% last year, 84% 5-year average). Soybean harvest rating at 83% (75% last week, 87% last year, 92% 5-year average).”