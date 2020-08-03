"This week, USDA should show an increase in US corn and soybean crop ratings,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “This would suggest a US corn yield above 180 and soybean above 50… Trade will also be watching weekly US export pace and any new sales, especially US soybean to China, US corn to China and any new US wheat export business.”
“The 6 to 10 day forecast for the US Midwest has light to moderate rainfall for most of the region by both the GFS and European models with mostly good coverage,” Freed said. “Temps are below average this week, warming up to a bit above average by the end of this week and the first half of next week.”